





Before I could feel grief’s full weight,

love came to meet it, and though love did not

take away the grief, not even a picogram,

it dispersed the grief into its smallest bits,

as if to increase the surface area interface

so now every single atom of grief

is surrounded, is cushioned by love.



My friend offers me words in Igbo.

Udo diri, he says. There is peace, somehow.

How, when my bright beamish boy is dead?

Yet here in the unlikely physics of grief,

love holds so tenderly each smallest bit,

and somehow, my boy, can you feel it? peace.

