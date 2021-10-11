Hey friends, as some of you know, I am a co-leader of Secret Agents of Change–a surreptitious kindness cabal. My amazing co-leader, Sherry Richert Belul, suggested we do a special secret mission in my son Finn’s honor. We hope you will join us on Wednesday for Operation: Finn.

What does this entail? We will do a live zoom call on Wednesday morning, 8:30 Mountain Time, in which I will read a poem and then Sherry will offer a simple prompt based on the poem that will send you out into the world with love and purpose. If you are interested in signing up, you can visit here: https://simplycelebrate.net/secret-agents-of-change/ . Sherry will send out a link to the zoom meeting.

OR

If you can’t make it to our live gathering, you can find the poem and prompt later that day at our Secret Agents of Change FaceBook page.

In either case, we invite all secret agents to report back on our FaceBook page–you can share how you carried out your mission. It’s wonderful to read how other people have gone into the world to share love. I hope you’ll join us. It’s fun and free and life- and love-affirming.