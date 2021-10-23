





Today yes is letting

my hands hang limp—

though it’s less

that I choose to not use them,

more that life insists.

Yes has lost its leaves.

Yes wears no shoes.

Yes is a winding road

with no guard rails,

no pull outs, no passing lane.

Yes feels like one leg extended

over a high desert cliff,

the other about to join it midair.

It tastes like black tea

steeped too long

with no milk.

It tastes like the meal

I didn’t order,

but was served

and told to eat.

Yes is the song

with a one-word lyric

that now I can only hum.

And if yes is a drum,

I stumble along.

And if yes says

Square your shoulders,

the best I can do today is be cloud.

The best I can do today is rain.



