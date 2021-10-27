





There will be weather.

There will be some measure of light.

The earth will not pause, will not stop

in its spinning. The morning

will stretch into night.

And whatever I feel,

I won’t feel it forever.

And whatever I love

will someday be lost—

no matter how well I love it,

no matter my hopes,

no matter how tightly I grasp.

But the love itself, love

can continue to grow

in ways that defy

what I think I know—

if only I tend it, meet it.

And the mountains around me

are falling down.

Somewhere else,

mountains are being made.

Our Milky Way Galaxy,

sure in its course, will collide

with Andromeda Galaxy someday.

That someday will not be today.

Today there will be thousands of chances

to choose to be generous.

I am what I give.

I have a love light to carry.

Gravity wins.

Today is the day to live.





Like this: Like Loading...