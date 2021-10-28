



Today, missing you

is like missing my own name,

like missing my arms,

like missing my skin.

The house too small

to hold it all,

I run outside

to feel cold, to feel

sun on my face, to

feel wind, to feel the day.



I want to remember this—

how I cannot live for one minute

without loving you.

I want to remember

how every street in our town,

every room in our home,

every cell of my body

is resonant with where you have been.



This morning, holding your sister,

I wanted to take all her pain away,

then thought how I would not want such erasure

for myself. Would never want to take away

for her that you were here. Would never want

to erase any of her love for you.

Whatever part of you was miracle and light

when you were here

is no less miracle, no less light.



And so this terrible invitation

to love what we love,

knowing it leads to loss.

Oh these awe-full sharp-edged days,

how they scrape, how they eviscerate.

Don’t let time make them soft.

I want to remember.







Like this: Like Loading...