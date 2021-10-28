





Leaning into the vastness

of the star drunk sky,

my heart a vehicle,

to my surprise

I heard a small click,

like the sound of a car door

opening,

and your voice,

Mom, hop in.

Let’s take a spin.



I startle, as if

waking from a dream,

heart pounding,

astonished to find you

in the driver’s seat

as you love to be, and me

just one yes away

from a joy ride

through the universe,

if only I can find

the door.





