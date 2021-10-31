

It’s the wing inside the empty room,

the wing inside the shiver,

the sprightly wing inside the ash,

the wing inside the lover.

The wing inside of silence

before the impossible words.

The wing that flutters moonlessly.

The wings inside the shards.

And a thousand thousand tiny wings

flutter inside each breath—

and I forget the wings are here,

until I meet an edge—

