





That was the year you were Santa.

Your sister was a Christmas tree,

and your dad and I were reindeer.

I remember how much I loved you

that night with your big white beard

falling off your face, how I giggled

with your high-pitched ho ho ho

right before you’d say trick or treat.

I miss you. Every day accordions

with missing you. Every hour

comes to the door, sack in hand,

wondering what I have to offer it.

Sometimes I want to turn off the lights,

pretend I’m not home. But not tonight.

Tonight I hand out memories of you—

you dressed as blue crane, as red ninja,

as a giant cardboard skyscraper,

as a tall green firework made of felt,

and as Santa with a big black belt—

each memory sweeter than the other

until the hour is weighted with unbearable

sweetness, not the kind I can eat,

but the kind that consumes me.

This is the year I dress as myself

for Halloween—some version of me

who has lost all her masks—and you,

you are the one I keep wishing

could still knock on the door.



