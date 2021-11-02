





The heart walks down the street

with its big brim hat, its sunglasses,

its four chambers stepping up

onto the curb. It hopes it doesn’t

run into anyone it knows.

It’s hard enough to keep pumping,

pumping, one hundred thousand times

a day. That’s all the heart can manage right now.

No conversation. No small talk.

No big talk. The heart has nothing to say—

a heart is made to feel,

and feel it does as it makes its way

to the post office, stops at the crosswalk,

feels it all.

Feels the cool breeze that buffets it.

Feels love for the scent of autumn,

love for the low-glancing light.

And it grieves for the loss

of what once it pumped for.

Grieves for the boy who still

lives in its walls. Grieves for

all who grieve, who weep.

Oh the heart, it feels so exposed

as it stands at the door of the coffee shop,

wonders if it can go in.

The other hearts in the coffee shop

wear so much skin.

The heart sniffs at the dark and bitter scent,

remembers what it was like

to go inside, sip a latte, talk about weather.

It pounds against itself,

walks on down the road.

