





Do you feel his presence

all the time now? she said,

and I imagined she meant

do I find signs of you

in spilled salt, in the background

of my reflection, in the light

behind the trees, in the color

of the sky, in the shape of clouds.

No, I scoffed.

And then I thought of how,

in every moment

I beam love to you,

and how I feel you

receive it, how I feel you

send love back.

Yes, I said. Yes,

I feel his presence

all the time. Not some

abstract experience, but

something vital as blood,

something integral as breath,

no longer separate—

you the love that fuels me

from the inside.





Like this: Like Loading...