





He loved the bitter tastes—

thrilled at what happened to the mouth

without sugar. So tonight,

staring at the fresh cranberries,

I feel the now familiar twist

of deep love laced with sour.

How many pots of cranberry sauce

did we make out of season,

boiling down the hard red fruits

with as little sugar as we could manage?



I remember the way he poured cranberries

into the pot, not with grace,

but with enthusiasm. The way he waited

for the berries to meld before adding

sugar, clove and orange peel.

The way he thrilled in the sharp red tang—

his pucker trailed by a grin.

The cranberries spark in me a brighter

love for that boy. Even as I wince.



