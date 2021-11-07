The storehouse of treasures opens by itself. You can take them and use them any way you wish.

—from Pacific Zen’s Miscellaneous Koan Collection





Even in deepest sorrow,

the storehouse of treasures

opens inside each moment—

I needn’t even knock on the door.

Nothing is asked of me.

I come to the storehouse

pockets empty, but feel

no need to fill my pockets.

All I want is to live in the opening.

All I want is to be used

by the treasure.

Like this: Like Loading...