





Just today I didn’t make you

a cup of chai—did not stir

in the dark clover honey,

did not warm the soy milk,

did not bring you the cup

with red flowers, the one

we got in Finland all those

years ago when we couldn’t

sleep with all that light—



instead I pour myself

into the black of morning.

There is sweetness here

in these quiet, predawn hours,

a vastness no cup could ever contain.

I want to serve it to you,

though I sense, love,

it is you serving it to me.

