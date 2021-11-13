





Wading into the ocean of grief,

I feel how the tides tug

at the story of how I arrived here—

the waves don’t tear my story away,

no, but float its fabric around me

till I wear it more loosely

and meet the raw self inside the story.



How many of us are here

in these waters learning

new ways to swim?

Though it is a terrible gift to be here,

I fall in love with us all,

with our common humanity.

How sweet it is to meet each other

with our vulnerability glittering on our skin,

our bodies more buoyant

than we ever dreamed.



