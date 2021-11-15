





But I found myself

rigid in the room where my son

took his life. And I sat

on the floor in the doorway

where he had last sat,

where his blood had pooled

and the air had briefly smelled

of burning. I sat there

beneath the wall

where the bullet had made

its narrow hole. I sat there

with my coil of sorrow.

I didn’t want to meet it.

I desperately wanted to meet it.

I wanted to give sorrow space.

I wanted to crawl inside it.

I wanted to be anywhere

but there on the dark wood floor

in the night dark room,

and I wanted to be wholly,

completely, obliteratingly there.

Fear-ridden, ferocious,I met it all,

felt the current pushing through.

Acceptance is a filament

that takes our resistance

and makes it bright,

makes it luminous enough

that we might see ourselves

exactly as we are.

I did not find my son

in that doorway. Perhaps

I had hoped I would.

But I saw the light

that came with me.

I softened into that light.

