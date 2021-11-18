



And if, as I now know, the closet

is sacred and the bare room

is sacred and the sidewalk

and classroom and the ER

are sacred, then I trip

into the teaching

that everywhere is sacred—

not only the church, but

the alley. Not only the mosque,

but the bench.

Not only the places in candlelight

where the air is pungent

and woody with myrrh.

I want to worship

at the shrine of everywhere,

want to know every inch

of this earth as an altar—

every walk, a pilgrimage.

Every step, a step

from holy to holy

to holy.



