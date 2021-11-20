He isn’t in it, his chair,

the big brown one

that tilts forward

and reclines, but

the slip covers

on the arm rests

remember his hands—

they are worn

to a lighter shade

of brown. I imagine,

my own hands

could be a lighter shade

from all the times

he held them,

his thick fingers wrapped

around mine, his thumb

worrying a small circle

in my palm. May

I, too, be marked

by his touch—

may my palms

be threadbare.

reshaped by his love.

