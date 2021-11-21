



from our birth … to our death … the wonderment …

—Dr. Charles Henry Wahtola, Jr., November 19, 2021





And so as the priest leads us

in the litany for the time of death,

and though we are sincere

as we pray, Have mercy on your servant,

we laugh as my father tells Father Keith

the sermon can only be as long

as the pole at the entrance to the building.

We pray, Grant him your peace,

and I weep for the impending loss,

and then we laugh as I tell Dad

for the first time he has a front-row seat

for the service (he strongly

prefers the back row).

And mom delivers an impromptu sermon

and the priest steps back and listens.

And we fondly remember how my childhood priest

would sing the longest rite in the book,

and my brother and I look at each other

and recite in unison, this fragile earth our island home,

and we break into irrational joy.

We pray The Sursum Corda, The Sanctus,

The Lord’s Prayer, my voice

barely a whisper through tears,

then we’re laughing again as we remember

how Dad and my brother would escape

the service as fast as they could to go cast

in the river behind the church, and

there in the hospice room, we keep the feast,

Alleluia, alleluia. And all day long,

though perhaps we speak of football

or grilling or ducks, with every word, every tear,

every laugh, we are saying, Peace be with you.

With every hug, every kiss, every

touch, every breath, we respond,

And also with you.

