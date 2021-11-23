If I let it be,

grief is a chair

that supports me

when I crumple.

It requires

nothing of me

except that I give it

all my weight.

Limp, I sink in,

and it doesn’t ask me

to try to pretend

I could rise.

It lets me wet leaf.

It lets me empty room.

It lets me vast sky of gray.

It holds me.

I lean in.

I nothing for a time.

I slow ache.

And grief says

yes to me.

*



oh friends, my father took his last breath this morning just after 5 a.m. he was loving and full of gratitude and positive and warm till the end. I thank you for all the kind messages I have received–if I do not write you back, please know that I do read every message and thank you by name. I am so grateful for your support. I know the poems have been a fairly relentless chapter of grief–and love. And love. I have never been more in love with the world, even now, especially now.