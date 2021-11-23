If I let it be,
grief is a chair
that supports me
when I crumple.
It requires
nothing of me
except that I give it
all my weight.
Limp, I sink in,
and it doesn’t ask me
to try to pretend
I could rise.
It lets me wet leaf.
It lets me empty room.
It lets me vast sky of gray.
It holds me.
I lean in.
I nothing for a time.
I slow ache.
And grief says
yes to me.
*
oh friends, my father took his last breath this morning just after 5 a.m. he was loving and full of gratitude and positive and warm till the end. I thank you for all the kind messages I have received–if I do not write you back, please know that I do read every message and thank you by name. I am so grateful for your support. I know the poems have been a fairly relentless chapter of grief–and love. And love. I have never been more in love with the world, even now, especially now.
Paraphrasing Joi Sharp: Grief says,Yes, to you as you are.
I delighted in your use of denominal verb phrases: wet leaf, empty room, vast sky of gray(!), slow ache.
English teachering, again: I’d make the first two lines a single one: “I let grief be a chair”. More immediate, tightens and flows with the rest of the poem.
You are so fiercely loved, Rosemerry. Methinks, however, the Universe needs to find less grievous ways of demonstrating this. “More than enough, already!”
Billions of bouquets of kiitos, for how fecundly you Rosemerry my life. How you fecundly Rosemerry each and every one of our lives.
Blessings of transition to your father, to you, to your family. The love shines through your every word, the wonder everywhere.
Sending love and gratitude for you and your work.
Such hard times, but your grace is generous.