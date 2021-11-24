





My grief has inside it a forest, thriving,

evergreens of all ages, each tree grown

from a seed of gratitude, each seed



sown from a kindness, a beauty,

a tender word. Some trees were planted

by strangers, others by beloveds,



and others I planted myself.

See how it is that in these moments

when I think my feet are too leaden



to take another step, the sunlight

will sift through the overstory

and shine a path. Sometimes



the whole walk is just one step,

but one step is all it takes to not

be stuck. There are glades where



song gathers and I can rest, trees

I can climb and find a nest

made of thankfulness large enough



to hold me. I didn’t know

how vast the forest was until

I knew how wide grief can be.



And so I keep planting trees.

I am learning to trust the shade,

to breathe in more deeply



the fragrant air, and despite grief,

because grief, I am learning to walk

deeper in, then deeper.

Like this: Like Loading...