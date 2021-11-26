



When you miss him, look inside.

—Deb Stevens, private correspondence





Today when I miss my father,

I hear him in my voice when I say,

You’ll go broke saving money.

I feel his tenderness in the way

I hold my own daughter’s hand.

His laugh blooms inside my laugh

when I giggle hee hee hee.

Here he is, ever inside me.

Returning home from his death,

I feel transformed,

or is it I feel more me—

the me he helped to shape

with his life, the me

he is fashioning with his death,

the me I’m still learning how to be.

