Before the feast,

I slip outside

into the rose glow

of evening and

talk to my loves

who no longer

walk this earth,

and I thank them

for being in my life

and I cry and cry.

How is it possible

at the same time

to hold so much grief

and so much gratitude?

And the sky holds me

and the rooftops, the

streets and the fields,

the factories and forests,

it holds it all, holds

what is most beautiful,

holds what is most foul.

It doesn’t try to change

anything. Like that,

it seems to say

as it turns a deeper

rose. Like that.

