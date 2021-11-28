

Sisu is a Finnish word that describes the Finns. It refers to grit, determination and bravery in the face of obstacles and a willingness to keep going when others would give up.





Superman had his flowing red cape

and Ironman had his red armor,

but my father had

his black wingtip shoes

with one heel built taller

than the other to accommodate

the different lengths of his legs.

He wore them to church,

to the store, to fish, to dialysis.

He slogged in them through puddles

and trampled through slush

and shuffled behind his walker.

He wore them with suits.

He wore them with sweats.

He wore them with blue hospital gowns.



In Finland, when things get difficult,

they say, Eteenpäin sanoi mummo lumessa—

Forward, said the granny in the snow.

And damn, did my dad move forward,

despite deep drifts of pain

that for decades crippled his body.

Though every step hurt, he persisted.



And so, when I carry his shoes to the trash,

I thank them for bearing the weight of his suffering,

and I choke on the sobs that rise.

Thank you, I say. Dad, you’re my hero.

With reverence, I drop the shoes into the bin.

