



Let’s say there’s a window

at the end of a long dark hall—

the more we walk toward it

the farther away it feels.

And then, let’s say, we stop

trying to get anywhere and meet

where we are. That is how

I found myself on the other side

of the window, released

into sky—blue sky, then tangerine

sky, then sky dusky pink.

That is how I found myself

talking with my son the way

we used to whenever he went

to camp—through the sky.

Only this time we didn’t talk.

We just were. Together.

I would say we were fused,

but more truly, perhaps, commingled,

as if our atoms were diffused enough

to commune. To know this

for a moment is to know it

forever—how it is that

there is no separation.

How it is that we are one.

