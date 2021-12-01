





It helps me to think

of the singularity

not as a point per se,

but as a book

that contained

everything that is

and everything

that ever was

and everything

that ever will be—

a book in which

the makings

of spiral galaxies

and nebulae and

triceratops and

Tchaikovsky

and you and ticks

and a bullet and

Google were

all nestled together

in the pages,

and if we could

go back and read

that big bang of a book

I believe we’d find

that in the beginning

was not the word

but a volume

of unfilled folios,

a blank with infinite

potential, an empty

space so generous

that everything

might emerge.

Even planets.

Even fireflies.

Even forgiveness.

Turn the page.

Even peace.

