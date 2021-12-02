





In the moments after

my father died

I slid next to him on the bed,

and though I held

the anchor of his body,

still warm, I felt untethered

from above and below—

felt the loss of my father

and the loss of my son—

and knew myself adrift alone.



For a long time, I lie there,

too loose, too free,

alone, alone, alone,

and a tender voice

I have heard before

said, Oh sweetheart,

did you forget?



I knew what it meant—

did I forget love would meet me

anywhere I am? And love

showed me in that moment

an infinite sea and said,

Sweetheart, it’s true,

you’re alone. It’s always been true.

And the only thing

that will ever ground you

is not the object of love,

but love itself.



And there in those infinite waters

love baptized me as its own.

No horizon in sight.

And I am not alone.



