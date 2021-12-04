





I am again fifteen

with my father,

my first trip to New York,

and he is not yet

in life-changing pain,

and we stare

in store windows,

eat street pretzels

and look for sales racks.

I don’t know yet

how he will hurt

too much to walk,

how even standing

will become impossible.

No, in this memory

we are walking

and laughing

as if we will forever,

as if there won’t

be a morning

when I wake in New York

almost four decades later

and reach to call him

and thank him

for that long ago trip,

only to remember

he can no longer

answer the phone.

All day, I hear his laughter

as I walk. All day,

I feel his hand

reaching for mine.

Like this: Like Loading...