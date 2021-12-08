





Now since I’ve tasted trust in life

why would I ever

slip again into armor?

The armor of an insincere smile

sometimes as dangerous

as the armor of a sword.

Why would I ever try to know

what to say, how to act,

how to plan, when,

with zero effort of my own,

life itself will move through me,

will rise up in me to meet itself?

Of course, like the child I am,

I forget this trust.

I slip back into habit,

believe I need protection,

fear I am isolated.



But I have fallen in love with life

at a time when that might seem impossible,

and this strange fact alone

seems enough to remind me

to ditch the armor,

to cast wide my arms,

to unsheath my heart

and say yes, life,

I trust you, I serve you.

Why would I not trust life?

It would be like a seed

evading the rain,

like a sunflower

just unfurling

trying to avoid the sun.



