



Tonight when I see a photo

of myself from almost thirty years ago,

I stare at the woman in white lace

the way a butterfly might stare

at that strange nibbling larva—

curious. It doesn’t occur to me

to tell her about what will happen.

I flit by as she stays on the wall.

She’ll learn soon enough. I breathe

into my wings. She’ll learn.

