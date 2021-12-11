





Tonight your absence

is a long-haired cat—

circling me, nudging me,

curling in my lap

and deciding to stay.



Is it strange to say

I love the presence

of your absence—

not the fact you are gone,

but the way it reminds me

I have made a life

of loving you—a choice

I will again and again make.



This is what I want:

To be awed by how

you still teach me

to love;

to be inspired

by how you still insist

I meet life as it is,

not life the way

I wish it would be.



I want to hold out my arms

and lean into the spaces

you’ve left behind.

I want to be as close

to your memory

as this cat in my lap—

how it molds to my shape,

how it makes of my body

a home.







