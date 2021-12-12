





When all my plans have changed

and changed again, and then again,

I notice the stubborn part of me who

rails against change, who wishes plans

could go as planned. And I judge her—

judge her like I’m a ruler-smacking teacher

who shames children in front of class.

You should be more resilient, I chastise her.

You should know after fifty-some years

you will need to adjust. And these changes

are small stuff. What is wrong with you?

And I feel the animal of myself contract.



If one of my friends were upset about change,

I’d murmur, Oh, darling, that sounds rough.

And with no effort, my voice

would unspool in silken thread.

Could I speak to myself like a darling, a friend?

Darlin’, I start, but it comes out a thick sneer,

and I add, Oh, so you’re gonna fail

compassionate self-talk, too … darlin’?

Begin again. Deep breath. Hey, darling,

are you in there? And I follow the breath

into a softening, my whole body

tuning more open, sincere. Yeah, darling,

my voice is naked now. Change is hard. I’m here.

