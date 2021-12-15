





Every step through the deep snow

of the field, I noticed your footprints

not there beside your dad’s, your sister’s

and mine. I noticed the silence

when no one argued about which tree

was best. I noticed the hands

that didn’t hold the saw, the arms

that didn’t carry the tree. I think

you’d like to know we laughed

as the snow sifted from the high branches

and down our necks. And we chose

the most beautiful spruce. Tall.

It would have been about as old

as you. I wore your coat—the blue

with the orange lining. It kept me

warm. Though the shade was deep.

Though the cold reached in. Though

I knew it wasn’t really you warming me.

But it was. It was.

