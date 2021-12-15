





Tonight I stare at the photo

of you and me and the cat

and the wooden train tracks

and I can’t stop marveling how

your head angles so neatly

into my shoulder, how my

body angles so easily into

yours. And I see how, even

now, after you’re gone,

I am still angling toward you,

my whole self somehow

defined by the space

where you’ve been. Today,

someone asked if it

was too hard to think

of the happy memories.

No. I love them. And I love,

impossibly, the hardest

of memories, too. It is

so easy now to love

the all of you. Remember

how many times we built

those wooden tracks?

And then pulled them apart,

only to build them again?

What isn’t a teacher for love?

Even then we were learning

about dead ends. Even then

we were learning how things

circle, how things change.

