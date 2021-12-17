





The orchid on the mantle

dropped a flower today.

Only one white flower now

on the tall twin stems,

it’s petals more droop than bloom.

But how did I not notice

both spikes have grown

new three-inch stems

with clusters of new buds

growing from of them?

How often do I focus

on what’s dying and dead

instead of seeing what’s

thriving and madly alive?

Even though I was taking care

of this orchid every day,

I managed not to see.

World, I am wanting

to take off my blinders.

World, please keep teaching me.







