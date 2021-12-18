





Let’s say we gathered on the street tomorrow,

and let’s say we met in Kazakhstan

on a windy day near the Caspian Shore,

then I would say to you, as the Kazakhs do,

I see the sun on your back.

It means, Thank you for being you.

It means, I am alive because of your help.

Then I would ask to hug you and probably cry

because it’s everything, what you’ve done for me.

And as you walk away, I would marvel

at the radiance beaming from between your shoulders,

shining down your spine. It’s been so dark, and oh,

how you’ve carried me with your light.

Dear Friends,

In the past four months, I have felt so supported, loved, blessed, encouraged. Thank you. For any way, big or small, that you supported me and my family–sending cards, lighting candles, saying prayers, reaching out to others who are struggling, and so many other beautiful gestures–I thank you. This poem is for you.

Love,

Rosemerry

PS: This is the website I stumbled on which is a fun source for international idioms such as the one in this poem.