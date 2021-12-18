Let’s say we gathered on the street tomorrow,
and let’s say we met in Kazakhstan
on a windy day near the Caspian Shore,
then I would say to you, as the Kazakhs do,
I see the sun on your back.
It means, Thank you for being you.
It means, I am alive because of your help.
Then I would ask to hug you and probably cry
because it’s everything, what you’ve done for me.
And as you walk away, I would marvel
at the radiance beaming from between your shoulders,
shining down your spine. It’s been so dark, and oh,
how you’ve carried me with your light.
Dear Friends,
In the past four months, I have felt so supported, loved, blessed, encouraged. Thank you. For any way, big or small, that you supported me and my family–sending cards, lighting candles, saying prayers, reaching out to others who are struggling, and so many other beautiful gestures–I thank you. This poem is for you.
Love,
Rosemerry
PS: This is the website I stumbled on which is a fun source for international idioms such as the one in this poem.
Paraphrasing, Wendy, “Oh Honey, that’s what we do: We help each other.”
Such a lovely poem. If you feel blessed by us, know that we have felt blessed in equal measure by you – by your courage, honesty, grief, and grace. We see the sun on your back!
And you for us – space to be. Thank you!
“Sun on your back” conveys both brightening and warming … and Rosemerry, your sharing these last few months has shed light and warmth on my grief. Just the thought of the group hug you suggest makes my spine tingle – letting go a bit more resistance. So grateful.