





Tonight I fall in love with the mirliton

in the blue and white tutu—the way

she leaps, the way she angles her arm.

Not that I didn’t love her before

when she was a soldier, when she

was a snowflake, when she was a bon bon

or an angel in frothy white fluff. But tonight,

more than anything, it is her smile

that makes me weep in row H.

Because it is real, her joy in the chassé,

the grande jeté, the pas de bourrée.

Because her joy is my joy. Because

I know what she’s danced through

to get to this stage where that smile

spreads across her face like the sunrise

the first morning after winter solstice—

an essential, growing light aware of the dark,

just learning what it can do.



