It was a dream, but I tell you

everything was on fire in the house—

I knew the whole island would burn,

and I had to choose what to take

and I ran past the old records

and thought, I have those songs in me,

and I ran past the books

and thought, I have those stories,

and I ran past the photos

and thought, those memories

are already with me,

so I ran, chased by flames,

toward the ocean

with the only thing

I can really carry, this buoyant love,

and I dove in, hands empty,

able to cup the water

and pull through the tide.

The salt water lifted me,

whispered in waves: letting go

is what keeps you alive



*

Hi friends, sorry the poem is late! We had no internet last night. Happy almost solstice–I have never been so ready for the light.

Love, Rosemerry