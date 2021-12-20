It was a dream, but I tell you
everything was on fire in the house—
I knew the whole island would burn,
and I had to choose what to take
and I ran past the old records
and thought, I have those songs in me,
and I ran past the books
and thought, I have those stories,
and I ran past the photos
and thought, those memories
are already with me,
so I ran, chased by flames,
toward the ocean
with the only thing
I can really carry, this buoyant love,
and I dove in, hands empty,
able to cup the water
and pull through the tide.
The salt water lifted me,
whispered in waves: letting go
is what keeps you alive
*
Hi friends, sorry the poem is late! We had no internet last night. Happy almost solstice–I have never been so ready for the light.
Love, Rosemerry
The poem was worth waiting for!
Beautiful. I could feel this whole poem through my body, held by the salt water too.
It was well worth the wait, Rosemerry. Such great energy!
Your dream serves as a model & confirmation of sorts. Last night I deleted a BUNCH of saved emails from 2003 era – preparing to shift over to a new computer. I like your perspective that all those older memories/lessons/savorings are inside: no need to drag tangible proof along as I race forward.
This is so buoyant that it lifted me right up! Wonderful, both your writing and your heart.