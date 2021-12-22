They mean well, of course,

the people who say things

such as, The holidays are hard.



And they’re right. Like not hanging

the blue stocking on the fireplace.

Like not needing to hide the red hots



because there is no one who will steal them.

But these moments are no more difficult

than a Tuesday. No more heartbreaking



than two weeks ago when

my son did not chastise me

for not clicking my heels



before I pulled my snowy feet into the car.

Firsts are hard, people say.

But, sometimes, I notice,



it’s the second that’s harder.

Or the third. Or it’s just all hard.

Or, miraculously, it’s not hard at all.



I am learning to translate

anything anyone says as,

I am holding your heart in mine.



I am learning to meet every day

as a holy day full of sacrifice,

grace and invitation. I am learning



grief is so different for each of us—

sometimes showing up as closed sign

at the door of the inn. Sometimes



showing up as an angel with a message

we can barely understand. Sometimes

showing up as a king with a strange



and fragrant gift reminiscent of sorrowing,

sighing—though it’s woody and warm,

and feels important, perhaps, even wondrous.



