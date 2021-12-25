





On the doorsill,

left without a knock,

was a very small bag

with a big silver bow.

Inside was a jam jar

with a red gingham cap

filled with homemade confetti,

Its thin red label said:

Christmas magic,

just sprinkle.



And it’s that simple:

a bit of bright paper

cut into tiny squares

and the true love of a friend,

and I am awash with magic,

baptized by tears of devotion

and wonder, marvel

and memory, loss

and hope and gratitude.



Let the jars we are

be vessels for love.

May we be certain

that whatever we carry inside us,

we are capable of real magic—

the kind that flings open

the heart of another

and lets wild joy rush in.

The kind that turns words

into wine. The kind

that takes a gray rainy day

stained with grief and sickness

and turns it into

Christmas.

