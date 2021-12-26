





It’s Christmas and the yard,

grassy again from unseasonal rain,

is abloom with dozens of robins—

robins flitting and bobbing

and weaving unpredictable paths

with their dark gray wings.

They seem harbingers

of an unexpected spring,

as if life is asking them to be more alive

just when it seems as if

everything is dead.

How could I be more alive?

I love that these birds know

how to survive—love that

come winter, they flock.

Because more eyes means

more chances to spot food.

Because more eyes means

less chances to become food themselves.

I, too, have been flocking

this winter—surrounding myself

with other eyes, other hearts,

other wings, other minds.

It feels good to be one of many,

to trust my kind. It feels good

to fly together for this

tenderest time. The truth is,

it isn’t easy. The truth is,

we were made for this.

