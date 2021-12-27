

I can still call your phone

and hear your voice mail.

And so I do, I call it,

and the low tones

of your familiar voice

reach all the way in

and squeeze my lungs.

This is you know who.

We are you know where.

Leave your you know what

you know when.

I hang up at the beep,

and then I’m gasping,

choking, making sounds

I don’t recognize.

And then the house is quiet.

The ache is like a time lapse

of a rose in bloom—

first clenched, then

opening and opening

and impossibly opening,

then fading, then dropping away.

Every day a new bouquet

of ways I miss you.

Today, I miss the deep

song of your voice

how it opens in me

fragrant, like home.

