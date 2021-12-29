





For two weeks after he died,

I’d fall asleep exhausted

only to wake just past midnight.

Desperate, I’d claw at sleep,

frantic to catch it and clutch it,

but always it slipped my grasp

and I’d lie awake till morning.



My friend suggested

I reframe those sleepless hours

as a sacred time, an intimate,

personal quiet time. Not a problem.

Not something to be treated.

Not something to be feared.

That night, as I emerged from sleep,

dreams dripping from me like water,

I did not resist the waking.

Instead, eyes closed, heart open,

still lying in bed, I said,

I love you, Finn. I miss you, sweetheart.

And woke on the shore of morning.

Ever since, it happens just like this—

when I slip from sleep,

I tell my son I love him

and slide unknowingly

back into the tide of dreams.



How many hundreds of times

when he was young, did I go to him

when he cried out in the night?

I’d press my palms against his chest

until his breath was a skiff for dreams.



Years later, though I can’t feel his hands,

though I don’t hear the lullaby of his breath,

somehow he arrives to comfort me.

And though I don’t hear him say

the words I’d always say to him,

I feel them float above me like a blanket,

warm in the cool night air—

Shhh. I’m here. It’s okay. I’m here.

