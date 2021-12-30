



The effort of the imagination is to turn the boundary into a horizon because there is no end point for you. The boundary says, Here and no further. The horizon says, Welcome.

—Barry Lopez, Horizons (short film by Jeremy Seifert)





There are so many boundaries in me,

so many limitations, prisons,

places where a line has been drawn—

perhaps by another, perhaps by me.

The lines say, Stop.

The lines say, Don’t be curious.

They say, Make yourself small. Now smaller.

But imagination is the big pink eraser

that rubs out the lines,

smears and disappears them.

Sometimes, it’s more like a tear—

a small rip in the known

that bids me look through the lines

as if peeking through a curtain.

And sometimes the imagination

takes a line and bends it, twists it

like a clown with a balloon,

until what I thought was a boundary

becomes bird, becomes crown, becomes

flower. Or it turns the line perpendicular

so what I thought was a deadline

becomes path. I want to listen

for the voices beyond the boundaries,

want to open to what I can’t yet see.

I want to hear the welcome of the horizon

and, like a bell calling me home, let it lead me.

