The Invitation





Two nights after he died,

all night I heard the same

one-line story on repeat:

I am the woman whose son

took his life. The words

felt full of self-pity,

filled me with hopelessness, doom.

And then a voice came,

a woman’s voice, just before dawn,

and it gave me a new shade of truth:

I am the woman who learns

how to love him now that he’s gone.

It did not change the facts,

but it changed everything

about how I met the facts.

Over a hundred days later,

I am still learning what it means

to love him—how love is

an ocean, a wildfire, a crumb;

how commitment to love changes me,

changes everyone,

invites us to bring our best.

Love is wine, is trampoline,

is an infinite song with a chorus

in which I am sung.

I am the woman who learns

how to love him now that he’s gone.

May I always be learning how to love—

like a cave. Like a rough-legged hawk.

Like a sun.

Like this: Like Loading...