





Somehow the body knows what it needs.

Like how, minutes after the change of the year,

I find myself in the hot shower washing off

the old year’s skin with a violet sugar scrub.

I didn’t plan to scrape away the self

that no longer fits, but here I am,

sharp crystals in hand, my everywhere

feeling the tingle, the thrilling sting of the new.

What magic a simple ritual can do.

Can’t change the losses, no,

but I feel surprisingly willing to meet it all

as I step lighter, softer, back into the world.

Like this: Like Loading...