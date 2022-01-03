



Your sister and I finished

this year’s gingerbread house—

not a duplex this time,

nor two condos connected

by a gingerbread bridge.

It’s a single house with angled walls

like in the Jan Brett illustrations.

How can I be so happy and so sad

at the same time?

It’s like being a rose

that has lost all its petals and yet

is in full petalled bloom.



There is, in every moment,

an opening that appears—

and I find I often stand

in the threshold, one foot

in now and the other

with you in eternity.

Then the kitchen

is not only a kitchen.

but a garden.

And every gardener knows

she must grow first herself.

And the baker knows

everything she makes

is made to disappear

in its prime.



And so it is on this night

of decorating gingerbread,

your sister and I use bright candies

and thin pretzel sticks to make

a one-room house

unlike any we’ve made before.

And we laugh. And I miss you.

My petals drift across the floor.

My petals open into wider bloom.



Like this: Like Loading...