Now, when I am alone

I am never alone. I walk

outside or get in my car

and reflexively say hello

to my beloveds no longer here,

calling them by name.

I love to say their names—

like singing a favorite song.

I love to tell them about

the bald eagles this morning

carving the sky above the river,

about the carrot soup

I will make for dinner,

about how my ears, my mind

and my arms miss their voices,

their opinions, their touch.

During the day, they are

my shadows, always

attached, but silent.

During the night, when

I am part shadow,

they welcome me

deeper into the night.





