





What I need tonight is a chair—

the big upholstered kind

that sighs when I sit into it,

the kind that holds me the way

I used to imagine a cloud would hold me—

downy, cozy, comfy, secure

and filled with light.

I need a chair that will make me

not want to get up to do

whatever important thing

I think I must do.

Why do I always think I need

to do something? Why

is it so hard to just sit?

So, I guess, what I really need is a chair

and a seatbelt, the kind

they have on helicopters

with five straps that meet

in the center—though

I think those are self-release,

and we all know I will soon

feel driven to rise and rush,

no matter how cumulonimbus-ish

that chair might feel, no matter

how insistent the straps.

So tonight, what I really need

is a soft chair and a five-strap seat belt

and a giant weighted blanket—

not heavy enough to crush me,

but one with enough gravity

that being still feels like the only

real choice. And if I am still, very still,

and not accomplishing anything for a while,

then perhaps I will meet this grief

I am escaping—not that I am trying

to escape it on purpose, it’s just

there is so much important

stuff to do and, perhaps,

let’s say I’ve noticed that when I just sit,

just sit,

with nothing to read and nothing

to do, the grief sits with me

and asks nothing of me except

that I meet it. In that moment,

I remember turning toward grief

is what I most want to do.

In that moment, there is nothing

on any to do list that could deter me

from meeting this grief.

Oh world, I remember.

I remember right now,

so please, what I need most tonight,

it doesn’t matter how soft,

is a chair.

