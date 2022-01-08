





They’re almost invisible now,

these scars on my hands—

cuts from cat claws

and thorn bushes,

barbed wire fences.

I have long since forgotten

their stories.

It’s what the body does—

forms new fibers

to mend damage.

But what of when

the wound has touched

every part of the body,

every part of the heart,

every part of story

of who you are?

How long will

there be healing

before there’s a scar?

Will it be raised?

Or sunken? Or flat?

I run a fingertip

along the thin pale lines

on the back of my right hand.

These scars, I see

are repairs made by time

and biology.

But some scars,

I believe,

are beyond the body.

Some scars

can only be knit

by miracle.

