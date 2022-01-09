





For two hours, I am

more lung than thought,

more legs than loss,

more heart beat

than heat ache,

and so holy alive

as I become rhythm

of push and glide,

push and glide,

pole and swing,

I transform into

a flying thing—

each shift from ski

to sliding ski

a calling on balance

that comes from

the core.

By the time

I ski back to the car,

it’s not that I have forgotten

my loss, it’s just

that every cell in me

now remembers

the dance between

falling and recovery,

falling and recovery—

how it happens

again and again—

how this is the way

we recalibrate,

we move forward.

